Nevada drone officials get in on e-commerce, documents suggest

Nevada drone officials are getting in on e-commerce.
The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems is building a significant relationship with “a well-known e-commerce entity”, according to documents from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
The institute, which acts as a clearinghouse for unmanned aerial system-related business opportunities and works with the governor’s economic development office, “is beginning long-term UAS operations” with the entity,” the document states.
The operations will “significantly expand NIAS’ UAS role on a national and global level.”
Mark Barker, the institute’s business development director, declined to comment.
