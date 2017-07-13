Nevada drone officials get in on e-commerce, documents suggest

Nevada drone officials are getting in on e-commerce.

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, partnering with Embry-Riddle, conducted UAS flight operations March 21 and 22, 2016 at a dedicated UAS test range over uninhabited desert near Mesquite, Nevada. (Mark Barker/Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems)

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems is building a significant relationship with “a well-known e-commerce entity”, according to documents from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The institute, which acts as a clearinghouse for unmanned aerial system-related business opportunities and works with the governor’s economic development office, “is beginning long-term UAS operations” with the entity,” the document states.

The operations will “significantly expand NIAS’ UAS role on a national and global level.”

Mark Barker, the institute’s business development director, declined to comment.

