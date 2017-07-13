ad-fullscreen
Nevada drone officials get in on e-commerce, documents suggest

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2017 - 3:04 pm
 

Nevada drone officials are getting in on e-commerce.

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems is building a significant relationship with “a well-known e-commerce entity”, according to documents from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The institute, which acts as a clearinghouse for unmanned aerial system-related business opportunities and works with the governor’s economic development office, “is beginning long-term UAS operations” with the entity,” the document states.

The operations will “significantly expand NIAS’ UAS role on a national and global level.”

Mark Barker, the institute’s business development director, declined to comment.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.

 

