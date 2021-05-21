Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US

Ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend, Nevada clocks in with the third most expensive gasoline in the nation.

Crystal Tippit of Orange County, Calif., pumps gas at Chevron on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As motorists look ahead to traveling on Memorial Day weekend, they should be forewarned that Nevada has the third most expensive gasoline in the nation.

AAA Nevada data shows Nevada’s average price for regular unleaded gas as of Thursday is $3.60 per gallon, just behind Hawaii at $3.88 and California at $4.15. The cheapest gas in the U.S. is found in Mississippi and Louisiana where the average price of regular unleaded gas is priced at $2.72 per gallon.

“The unfortunate news is AAA expects gas prices on Memorial Day to be the most expensive they’ve been since 2014,” said Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesman.

Gas prices in Nevada are up almost 20 cents per gallon in the last month, as prices were at $3.41 per gallon on April 20. Prices are up 23 cents per gallon compared to the same time in 2019 when gas sold for $3.47 per gallon. Last year when many states, including Nevada, were in lockdown due to the pandemic and demand was much lower, gas prices in the Silver State were at $2.36 per gallon, .

The average price in Las Vegas is slightly higher than the state average with prices listed at $3.62 per gallon, up 19 cents from a month ago, according to AAA data.

Avila pointed to increased demand and the price of crude oil as two factors tied to this upward trend in prices. He also said it’s not unusual for gas prices in Nevada to be among the most expensive.

“I would say Nevada typically falls in the top five most expensive states for gasoline and, yes, the main reasons are us getting the majority of gasoline from California as well as pretty high gas taxes,” Avila said.

Avila also said the shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline because of a ransomware attack was not a factor in the recent price rise. “Not one thing to do with the pipeline issue,” he said.

The closed pipeline reopened Wednesday and is expected to resume normal operations by next week. The closure led to gas shortages on the East Coast as well as a spike in prices.

Despite the noticeable spike in gas prices, Avila said the number of people who will hit the road for the long holiday weekend won’t be impacted.

“AAA has learned the price of gasoline doesn’t curtail travelers from taking road trips but it may impact how much they spend while on their trip,” Avila said.

AAA anticipates 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home for the Memorial Day holiday, a 60 percent increase over 2020.

The pain at the pump could see a relief after the unofficial start of summer, as gas prices are expected to decrease as June rolls around.

“We do expect the price to continue this upward trajectory as we head into the busy Memorial Day weekend,” Avila said. “With that said, prices on Memorial Day will likely be more expensive than what we expect on Father’s Day. Hopefully providing a little relief to summer travelers”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.