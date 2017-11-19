Nevada hit by recall of packaged Trader Joe’s-branded salads

A California food company is recalling nearly 37,000 pounds of packaged Trader Joe’s-branded chicken and turkey salads after customers complained of silica and glass inside, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

Trader Joe's, 5639 Centennial Center Blvd., is seen in June. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A California food company is recalling nearly 37,000 pounds of packaged Trader Joe’s-branded chicken and turkey salads after customers complained of silica and glass inside, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the high-health-risk recall applies to three different kinds of salads shipped to stores in the southern and western United States, including Nevada.

Anybody who bought the salads shouldn’t eat them and should instead toss or return them to the store, USDA said in a statement.

The three affected products were produced between Nov. 4 and Wednesday, have a “use buy” date of Nov. 10 through Nov. 21 and include the following:

— Clear plastic packages weighing about 10.5 ounces and labeled, “Trader Joe’s white meat chicken salad with celery, carrots and green onions.” The clear plastic packages weigh about 10.5 ounces.

— Clear plastic packages weighing about 11 ounces and labeled, “Trader Joe’s curried white chicken deli salad with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey.” The clear plastic packages weigh about 11 ounces.

— Clear plastic packages weighing about 10.25 ounces and labeled, “Trader Joe’s turkey cranberry apple salad turkey breast meat with sweet dried cranberries, tangy green apples, pecans and sage.”

The USDA’s safety bureau said it had not received injury or illness reports, but urged anybody who had experienced either to contact a health professional.

The packages were also shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.