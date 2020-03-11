Nevada ranks 8th for lowest tax rate, study finds

Nevada residents pay nearly 20% less in state taxes compared to the national average, a new study finds.

(Getty Images)

Nevada residents pay nearly 20 percent less in state taxes compared to the national average, a new study finds.

Using the most recent data from the Tax Foundation, U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, AAA and the American Petroleum Institute through 2019, SeniorLiving.org found Nevada ranks eighth for the lowest overall combined tax rate at 4.33 percent.

The group calculated the national average as 5.41 percent.