Nevadans to be able to use SNAP to order food online

Nevadans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to order food online for the first time.

A start date for using the program will be announced later, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department announced this week that it had approved Nevada’s request to join the pilot program, which started in New York last year before slowly expanding this year.

The program allows individuals to make online food purchases at authorized SNAP retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

The state currently has 400,000 individuals participating in SNAP, totaling nearly $600 million in annual federal benefits.

