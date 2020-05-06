100°F
Nevadans to be able to use SNAP to order food online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 3:57 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2020 - 4:01 pm

Nevadans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to order food online for the first time.

A start date for using the program will be announced later, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department announced this week that it had approved Nevada’s request to join the pilot program, which started in New York last year before slowly expanding this year.

The program allows individuals to make online food purchases at authorized SNAP retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

The state currently has 400,000 individuals participating in SNAP, totaling nearly $600 million in annual federal benefits.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

