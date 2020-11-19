Nevada’s jobless rate ticked lower last month, but unemployment here remains far above the national average

Tourist walk past Paris Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s jobless rate ticked lower last month, but as tourism struggles to regain its footing during the pandemic, unemployment here remains far above the national average, a new report shows.

An estimated 12 percent of Nevada’s workforce was unemployed in October, down from 12.5 percent in September, according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent last month.

In casino-heavy Las Vegas, which comprises the bulk of Nevada’s population, tourism has regained momentum but overall has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected.

The outbreak has rapidly worsened again lately, raising fears of another wave of forced business closures.

DETR director Elisa Cafferata said in a news release that she is “encouraged to see that employment continues to grow” but noted that it is “important that all Nevadans help reduce the spread of COVID so businesses can bring jobs back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.