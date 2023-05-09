85°F
Business

New gig: Tucker Carlson says he’s returning with show on Twitter

By David Bauder The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 - 2:42 pm
 
American media personality Tucker Carlson appears on the screen during the opening session of H ...
American media personality Tucker Carlson appears on the screen during the opening session of Hungary Conservative Political Action Conference Hungary in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The two-day CPAC meeting organized by Center for Fundamental Rights of Hungary features some 60 prestigious foreign speakers from 20 countries and five continents. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

NEW YORK — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox’s ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

