New Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring, hosting job fair

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by April 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

The name of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team is unveiled at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. The minor league baseball team formerly called the 51s will debut at its new suburban ballpark in April as the Las Vegas Aviators. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Baseball fans check out apparel with the new logo and name of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team, Las Vegas Aviators, after the unveiling at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring for the upcoming season.

A job fair will be held Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crimson in Red Rock Resort. The organizations mentioned below are seeking applicants for the following positions.

Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team

Ballpark support, retail sales associate, box office sales associate, mascot and mascot handler

Professional Sports Catering (PSC)

Bartenders, barbacks, cashiers, food runners, picnic servers, cook, warehouse, stewards, supervisor -stand/ports/catering, club servers, club busser, suite attendants, suite runner

CSC

Event security & event security supervisor

WeServe

Ushers, ADA escorts, ticket scanners, entrance directionals, suite/VIP greeters, suite attendants, elevator ushers

ABM

Event cleaner

Hiring managers ask attendees to dress professionally, bring a resume and know what availability they may have. For more information visit www.thelvballpark.com.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is set to open in time for the first game of the Aviators’ home slate April 9.

