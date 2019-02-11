New Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring, hosting job fair

The Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring for the upcoming season.
A job fair will be held Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crimson in Red Rock Resort. The organizations mentioned below are seeking applicants for the following positions.
Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team
- Ballpark support, retail sales associate, box office sales associate, mascot and mascot handler
Professional Sports Catering (PSC)
- Bartenders, barbacks, cashiers, food runners, picnic servers, cook, warehouse, stewards, supervisor -stand/ports/catering, club servers, club busser, suite attendants, suite runner
CSC
- Event security & event security supervisor
WeServe
- Ushers, ADA escorts, ticket scanners, entrance directionals, suite/VIP greeters, suite attendants, elevator ushers
ABM
- Event cleaner
Hiring managers ask attendees to dress professionally, bring a resume and know what availability they may have. For more information visit www.thelvballpark.com.
The Las Vegas Ballpark is set to open in time for the first game of the Aviators’ home slate April 9.
Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.