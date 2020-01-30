New Las Vegas slogan launch includes Only Vegas Day event downtown

The event is part of a larger kick-off for Las Vegas’ new slogan, “What happens here, only happens here.”

A screen shot of an ad released Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 during the Grammy Awards that was the premiere of the new LVCVA slogan “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here"

Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to proclaim Thursday, Jan. 30 as Only Vegas Day.

The event is part of a larger kick-off for Las Vegas’ new slogan, “What happens here, only happens here.”

The new slogan, an update to the city’s iconic “What happens here, stays here,” was launched during the Grammy Awards earlier this week. Additional kick-off events were originally planned for Sunday, but plans were pushed back after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Sisolak will announce Only Vegas Day Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Street Experience.

Brian Yost, COO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Patrick Hughes, President and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, will join him on the stage between the D Las Vegas and Four Queens.

The new slogan’s first commercial is set to play on the Viva Vision Canopy that morning. More kick-off events are set to follow that day.

The lights on the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign,” the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and The Linq Hotel’s High Roller are set to change in reflection of the new campaign, according to a Wednesday press release from the LVCVA.

At 6 p.m., a version of the slogan is set to be displayed of various resort marquees up and down the Strip.

Additionally, Instagram traps will be located across the valley, including at the Fremont Street Experience, McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Fountains of Bellagio, the Linq Promenade, the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas.

