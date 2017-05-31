ad-fullscreen
New Las Vegas Sprouts store to open in August

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2017 - 1:33 pm
 

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Las Vegas grocery store Aug. 16.

The new 3,000-square-foot store is at 8441 Farm Road, near the intersection of Durango Drive.

Sprouts will hire 100 full- and part-time workers. Open positions include department managers, clerks, cashiers and coordinators, according to a company statement Wednesday.

To apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts, based in Phoenix, bills itself as a health food focused grocer. This will be store No. 7 for the valley.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

