New Las Vegas Sprouts store to open in August

The shopping center where a Sprouts, under construction in the background, is slated to open in the second half of the year at 8441 Farm Road, near the intersection with Tule Springs Road, in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Las Vegas grocery store Aug. 16.

The new 3,000-square-foot store is at 8441 Farm Road, near the intersection of Durango Drive.

Sprouts will hire 100 full- and part-time workers. Open positions include department managers, clerks, cashiers and coordinators, according to a company statement Wednesday.

To apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts, based in Phoenix, bills itself as a health food focused grocer. This will be store No. 7 for the valley.

