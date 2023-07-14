111°F
Business

NFL gaming executive boosts integrity, but mum on player suspensions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 4:18 pm
 
Indiana Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, president of the National Council of Legislators from Gam ...
Indiana Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, president of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, sits after introducing keynote speaker David Highhill, vice president and general manager of sports betting for the NFL, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the NCLGS summer meeting at the Sheraton in Denver. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal; @RickVelotta)

DENVER – The NFL’s sports betting overseer told attendees of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States Friday that there are six policies regarding gambling that players must follow.

But David Highhill, who was named vice president and general manager of sports betting for the league a year ago, was silent about four player suspensions announced in late June during his 15-minute keynote address to lawmakers and gaming regulators in the second day of a conference about issues facing the gaming industry.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and defensive lineman Rashod Berry and free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely as a result of them violating the league’s gambling policy. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere also was suspended six games by the league.

The Colts released Rodgers and Berry after the suspensions were disclosed.

Highhill explained to the nearly 300 people attending the three-day conference that there are six key rules guiding the NFL’s gaming policy:

— Players can’t bet on the NFL.

— They can’t gamble at their team facility or while traveling on a road game or staying at a team hotel. The Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium and the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field have legal sports books within them, and some teams traveling to Southern Nevada to play the Raiders stay at hotels that have casinos.

— Players can’t have other people bet for them.

— Players aren’t allowed to share “inside information” about the team.

— Players aren’t allowed to enter a legal sportsbook during the NFL season.

— Players aren’t permitted to participate in fantasy football contests.

Highhill said the league prioritizes game integrity to maintain its edge as what is widely believed to be the most watched professional sports league.

Highhill told attendees that NFL rookies and agents are required to watch videos explaining NFL gambling policies.

He acknowledged that wagering increases the enjoyment of most games and that most fans will bet “the price of a movie ticket” to supplement that enjoyment.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

