60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which ...
A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A player grabs $1 coins from the tray at his machine in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area ho ...
A player grabs $1 coins from the tray at his machine in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An employee racks $1 coins in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated s ...
An employee racks $1 coins in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Wendy Womack of Texas, left, holds racks of coins she won beside her daughter Jacy Pickens from ...
Wendy Womack of Texas, left, holds racks of coins she won beside her daughter Jacy Pickens from South Carolina in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
The site of a planned new resort and arena formerly the ALL NET Resort & Arena project, south o ...
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
Demolition work continues on the Tropicana hotel-casino as a crew removes concrete and pavement ...
Tropicana was profitable right up until it closed, landowner says
Smoke free slot area is seen at the Plaza hotel and casino, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in downt ...
Smoke-free casino advocates take fight to shareholders
The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pe ...
Downtown Las Vegas casino to pay $720K to settle disability discrimination claims
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

As Las Vegas becomes more modernized, there’s a crowd of tourists looking for ways to experience the old days. Few things activate the senses like the sound and feel of playing coin and token-operated slot machines.

But those visitors can only go to a few places for that ambiance. Here are the casinos that still operate some old-fashioned machines.

Circus Circus

The North Strip historic casino recently revamped Slots A Fun, a mini-casino with its coin-operated offerings, during a property renovation. The area, located next to Circus Circus’ main building near pedestrian traffic along the Strip, has about 75 token-operated slot machines that are a mix of 25 cents, $1 and $5 denominations.

The D

This downtown casino has one coin-operated game left on property: Sigma Derby. The horse-racing simulator has a cult following. When it’s not down for maintenance, you can often find it full with an engaged crowd.

El Cortez

On the topic of historic casinos, the Mob-era downtown property El Cortez still operates several dozen coin slots and video poker machines.

The California

Also downtown, Boyd Gaming’s property on Ogden Street, one block north of the Fremont Street Experience, has several coin-game options.

Skyline

One last property has coin-operated slot machines. Located away from the tourist areas of downtown and the Strip, Henderson’s Skyline Casino has dozens of coin machines inside the Boulder Highway property.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
How many homes are being built in Las Vegas right now?
recommend 2
Backers of California bill say airport service lets ‘the rich person pass you’ in line
recommend 3
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in west valley
recommend 4
Southwest Airlines considers changes to its boarding and seating practices
recommend 5
‘Impairment and speed’: Nevada traffic deaths up nearly 40% from 2023
recommend 6
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site