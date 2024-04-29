These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots

Visitors and gamblers nostalgic for old casino games can still find several hundred around the valley.

Wendy Womack of Texas, left, holds racks of coins she won beside her daughter Jacy Pickens from South Carolina in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An employee racks $1 coins in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player grabs $1 coins from the tray at his machine in Slots A Fun, the revamped slots area housing many coin-operated slot machines, at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Las Vegas becomes more modernized, there’s a crowd of tourists looking for ways to experience the old days. Few things activate the senses like the sound and feel of playing coin and token-operated slot machines.

But those visitors can only go to a few places for that ambiance. Here are the casinos that still operate some old-fashioned machines.

Circus Circus

The North Strip historic casino recently revamped Slots A Fun, a mini-casino with its coin-operated offerings, during a property renovation. The area, located next to Circus Circus’ main building near pedestrian traffic along the Strip, has about 75 token-operated slot machines that are a mix of 25 cents, $1 and $5 denominations.

The D

This downtown casino has one coin-operated game left on property: Sigma Derby. The horse-racing simulator has a cult following. When it’s not down for maintenance, you can often find it full with an engaged crowd.

El Cortez

On the topic of historic casinos, the Mob-era downtown property El Cortez still operates several dozen coin slots and video poker machines.

The California

Also downtown, Boyd Gaming’s property on Ogden Street, one block north of the Fremont Street Experience, has several coin-game options.

Skyline

One last property has coin-operated slot machines. Located away from the tourist areas of downtown and the Strip, Henderson’s Skyline Casino has dozens of coin machines inside the Boulder Highway property.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.