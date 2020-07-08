NV Energy hosting phone expo for people with past-due bills

Las Vegans looking for help with past-due electric bills are invited to NV Energy’s Senior Assistance Expo next week.

Las Vegans looking for help with past-due electric bills are invited to NV Energy’s Senior Energy Assistance Expo next week.

Through Project REACH (Relief through Energy Assistance to Prevent Customer Hardships), a program funded by the NV Energy Foundation, thousands of local seniors have received help in paying electric bills over the last twelve years.

While the expo is usually geared towards seniors age 62 and older, this year will be different. It’s eliminating the age requirements and will now accept income-eligible customers too.

And unlike previous expos, this year’s event will be held telephone-style due to the pandemic.

“When we got to March and the pandemic hit, we realized there were a number of customers in need of assistance who might not meet that age qualification,” said NV Energy community relations manager Angel Williams. “If anyone meets the income requirements, we will provide the assistance.”

This year, Williams says that NV Energy will be able to reach more customers because the maximum amounts have changed to a smaller amount. Eligible customers can receive a maximum of $150 in the form of bill credit.

Average bill $125 a month

The typical single family residential customer in southern Nevada uses 1,088 kilowatt hours a month, with an average monthly bill of $125.36.

The United Way of Southern Nevada, along with 10 local nonprofits, help administer the utility assistance fund. Last year, Project REACH awarded $569,806 in energy assistance to 2,271 NV Energy customers.

Applicants will have until Friday, July 10, to submit the completed form and income documentation to NV Energy’s email or mailing address, or drop it off at one of the utility company’s two office locations – at 6226 W. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, or at 1737 Hunkins Drive in North Las Vegas.

Customers will be notified if they’re eligible and can call NV Energy directly anytime between July 14 and July 23 to speak with a customer service agent who will help them apply for the bill assistance.

Williams says the expo is also an opportunity for seniors to ask questions with the customer service agents about their bill, talk about other payment plans and to discuss ways to save on energy in a one-on-one conversation.

For more information on Project REACH, visit nvenergy.com/assistance or call 702-402-5200.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.