75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

NYC’s Rockefeller Group to develop project in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2022 - 9:42 am
 
An artist's rendering of a distribution facility that New York-based Rockefeller Group plans to ...
An artist's rendering of a distribution facility that New York-based Rockefeller Group plans to develop in Las Vegas. (Rockefeller Group)
Dignitaries on stage push a button igniting the 50,000 multi-colored LED lights during the 87th ...
Dignitaries on stage push a button igniting the 50,000 multi-colored LED lights during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The firm that developed New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center has unveiled plans for its first Las Vegas project.

Needless to say, it will be a bit different from a Manhattan skyscraper.

Rockefeller Group announced this week that it purchased a 6-acre plot in the east valley for about $4.3 million with plans to develop a 134,100-square-foot distribution facility.

It expects to break ground in December, spokesman Brian Mahoney said.

Located at the southwest corner of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, the project, Nellis Logistics Center, would be near other industrial properties, a Lowe’s, and housing tracts.

James Wall, senior associate at Rockefeller Group, said in a release that the supply for industrial buildings is “extremely tight” in the Las Vegas area, which, he added, has the second-lowest vacancy rate in the western U.S., “so we are confident that there will be strong interest in our project.”

Southern Nevada’s industrial market has heated up during the pandemic amid an accelerated shift to online shopping that has fueled demand for distribution space. Developers have launched numerous new projects, landlords have bought more buildings, and vacancies have shrunk to historic lows.

More than 8 million square feet of industrial space was under construction in Southern Nevada during the first quarter this year, up from almost 5.5 million square feet during the same period in 2021, brokerage Colliers International reported.

The region’s industrial vacancy rate was just 1.7 percent in the first quarter, the lowest Colliers has ever recorded for Southern Nevada, the firm said.

New York City-based Rockefeller Group developed Rockefeller Center, Mahoney said, and the firm traces its roots, as the name implies, to the wealthy Rockefeller family.

As outlined in published accounts, oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller’s son, John D. Rockefeller Jr., incorporated the development firm’s predecessor in 1928, and construction at 30 Rockefeller Plaza — now one of multiple office towers in the famed complex — started in 1932.

According to a 1989 news report, Rockefeller Group was the family’s investment arm, and their “flashiest asset” was Rockefeller Center.

By 1995, the Japanese-controlled ownership group behind Rockefeller Center filed for bankruptcy. New York real estate giant Tishman Speyer reached a deal in 2000 to acquire the complex and still operates it.

Rockefeller Group’s portfolio spans multiple states and includes a luxury condo project in Atlanta, industrial developments in South Carolina and an office tower in Virginia.

Mahoney confirmed the distribution center at Nellis and Carey marks the company’s first ground-up development in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
2
Woman accused of stealing over $259K from 2 dentist offices
Woman accused of stealing over $259K from 2 dentist offices
3
Did Robin Lehner play his final game with Golden Knights?
Did Robin Lehner play his final game with Golden Knights?
4
Palms announces dining options ahead of opening next week
Palms announces dining options ahead of opening next week
5
14-year-old accused in fatal Henderson shooting accepts plea deal
14-year-old accused in fatal Henderson shooting accepts plea deal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Some claims are tempting, but they’re also dangerous and unrealistic. These quick-fix claims ...
How to avoid student loan forgiveness scams
By Robert Bruce Penny Hoarder

For many of us, the idea of cutting down our massive student loan debt at the snap of a finger can be an enticing idea.

"I’m busy thinking about three things: inflation, inflation and inflation,” says Mary Daly, ...
Southern Nevada economy recovering, economists say
By / RJ

In addition to Southern Nevada’s economic recovery, the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research’s Spring Outlook event also explored the impact of inflation on the local economy and beyond.