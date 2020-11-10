Optical pharmacy closing Las Vegas location, eliminating 161 jobs

An optical pharmacy location in Las Vegas will permanently close, putting 161 people out of work, according to a notice filed with the state.

(Optum.com)

A first wave of 135 employees at OptumRX at 8350 Briova Drive, near West Sunset Road and South Durango Drive, will lose their jobs on Dec. 24, followed by a second wave of 22 on Jan. 6 and an additional four employees on Jan. 13, according to a notice to the state from OptumRX.

The company is closing its facility due to “changing business needs,” according to the notice dated Oct. 24.

“We do not take these decisions lightly,” the company wrote. “All affected employees will receive no less than 60 days’ compensation and benefits from the date on which the employees receive notice of their employment loss.”

OptumRX will also provide severance and “career outplacement services” to those employees, the company wrote.

The company’s notice complies with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere. The notice appeared Monday on the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s website.

An email to the company seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

