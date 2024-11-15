52°F
Owed back wages? The Department of Labor can help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2024 - 7:48 pm
 

If you are owed back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor might be able to help you.

The WOW online tool provides workers a quick and easy way to verify if they are eligible to claim wages an employer or former employer may owe them, the labor department announced. The tool is available in English and Spanish.

The Wage and Hour Division’s Las Vegas District Office believes 2,291 Southern Nevada workers have back wages waiting totalling $1.7 million.

Workers can use the search tool by inputting their current or former employer’s name to learn if the division is holding wages on their behalf.

“Anyone who believes they may be owed back wages or knows someone who may be owed wages are encouraged to use the Workers Owed Wages online tool,” the labor department said in a Thursday news release.

For more information and to use the WOW tool, visit dol.gov/agencies/whd/wow.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

