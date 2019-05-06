Panda Express hosting hiring event in Las Vegas

The exterior of a Panda Express restaurant. (Panda Express)

Panda Express is hosting its annual hiring event Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The restaurant chain is hiring to fill over 60 positions throughout the Las Vegas area, the company said in a news release. Open positions include both manager and associate roles.

Interested candidates can visit Panda Express at 2625 S. Eastern to apply and interview from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.pandacareers.com/

