Gas prices on the rise with seasonal switch

Gasoline prices are rising in line with the seasonal switchover to summer blend fuels this week, with the national average for a gallon of gas up about 7 cents.

A customer replaces the pump dispenser at a Chevron gas station in Columbus, Miss., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Gas prices have risen about 25 cents over the past month. Prices are rising most in states like Ohio, Missouri, and Kansas, where drivers are paying around 25 cents more per gallon than they were a week ago.

As gas stations transition to more expensive fuels that produce fewer emissions in the warm weather, demand for gasoline is also on the rise, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. But more expensive oil, now hovering around $80 a barrel, is also to blame for the rising prices.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Nevada. Gas prices are as of March 8.

Nevada by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.10

– Week change: +$0.10 (+2.5%)

– Year change: -$0.24 (-5.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.67 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.25

– Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.45 (-9.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.04 (6/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.87

#2. Hawaii: $4.72

#3. Washington: $4.18

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.94

#2. Mississippi: $2.94

#3. Colorado: $3.01

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.