Personal Finance

Have gas prices already peaked for the summer?

Stacker
April 28, 2023 - 3:53 pm
 
Gas prices are falling for the first time in weeks as demand at the pump decreases.

Analysts have observed that the price of gas may have reached a peak for the summer season. The national average for a gallon of gasoline this week sits nearly a full dollar below the average price a year ago as motorists were rattled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on oil prices.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

A gallon of gas was $3.63 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Nevada. Gas prices are as of April 28.

Nevada by the numbers

– Current gas price: $4.27

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

– 1-year change: -$0.80 (-15.9%)

– Record average gas price: $5.67 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.48

– 1-week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)

– 1-year change: -$0.86 (-16.1%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.04 (6/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.88

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.11

#2. Arkansas: $3.21

#3. Texas: $3.21


