72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Personal Finance

What is happening with gas prices in Las Vegas?

Stacker
October 3, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Updated October 3, 2023 - 11:30 am
(Canva)
(Canva)

Gas prices in metros across the country are higher than they were a year ago on average and remain more or less at a plateau.

The cost of oil has hovered above $90 a barrel since early September, keeping prices at the pump stubbornly higher. Costs for crude oil are the biggest influencer of gas prices since it’s the biggest input in our gasoline.

The transition away from summer fuel blends meant to curb emissions in hot weather could bring prices down in the coming weeks, according to analysts.

“Motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 2.

Las Vegas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $5.24

—- Nevada average: $5.16

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)

– Year change: -$0.28 (-5.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.24

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.29

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.28

#3. Ventura, CA: $6.26

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $3.08

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.09

#3. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $3.10

MOST READ
1
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
2
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
CARTOONS: Why Trump keeps getting indicted
3
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
4
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
5
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. O ...
Long-term US mortgage rate hits nearly 23-year high
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

The benchmark 30-year home loan rate increase deals another blow to prospective homebuyers facing an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

New home construction in the Skye Canyon Master Planned Community in Las Vegas is seen on Monda ...
US mortgage rates reach highest level in over two decades
By Alex Veiga and Matt Ott Associated Press

Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached its highest level since 2002, which could increase costs for borrowers by hundreds of dollars a month.

More stories
Blamed on refinery snags, Las Vegas gas prices jump 11 cents
Blamed on refinery snags, Las Vegas gas prices jump 11 cents
Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise, and it may get worse
Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise, and it may get worse
Yes, gas prices are rising, but some pumps are cheaper than others
Yes, gas prices are rising, but some pumps are cheaper than others
Pain at the pump continues for Las Vegas Valley drivers
Pain at the pump continues for Las Vegas Valley drivers
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
High energy bills persist in August for NV Energy customers
High energy bills persist in August for NV Energy customers