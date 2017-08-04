PGA Tour Superstore to open Las Vegas location

A retail partner of the PGA Tour plans to open a new Las Vegas Valley store in Downtown Summerlin later this year.

Customers putt inside a PGA Tour Superstore. (Courtesy PGA Tour Superstore)

Exterior of PGA Tour Superstore. (Courtesy PGA Tour Superstore)

A retail partner of the PGA Tour plans to open a new Las Vegas Valley store in Downtown Summerlin later this year.

PGA Tour Superstore has signed a lease for a 30,000-square-foot space inside the shopping center, according to a statement Friday.

The store will have swing simulators, practice bays, a putting green and an in-house club-making and repairs service.

The store is next to the Trader Joe’s, near the intersection of Hughes Park Drive and Sahara Avenue. Golfsmith formerly occupied the space.

The store will hire about 40 people. Job fairs are planned for fall. Online applications are submitted at pgatoursuperstore.com/careers.

PGA Tour Superstore is owned by Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

