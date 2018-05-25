Pokemon, Angry Birds star at Las Vegas Strip expo — PHOTOS

One of the more eclectic trade shows in Las Vegas brought the likes of Pokemon, Angry Birds and dinosaurs to the Las Vegas Strip this week

Expogoers walk past the Angry Birds booth at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers, including Tom Fallenstein, third right, pose for photo with the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers strike at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers walk past a "Pokemon" display at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers walk past a display of dinosaurs at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An expogoer walks past a display of dinosaurs at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers walk past F.A.O Schwarz booth at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers attend the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers at Lisa Marks, a licensing and marketing agency, booth at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jane Ashley poses for photo with Rick and Morty character, an American adult animated science fiction adventure comedy series, at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An expogoer walks past Rick and Morty character, an American adult animated science fiction adventure comedy series, at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers attend the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Expogoers attend the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An expogoer, who declined to give her name, poses for a photo with Sesame Street characters at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

One of the more eclectic trade shows in Las Vegas brought the likes of Pokemon, Angry Birds and dinosaurs to the Las Vegas Strip this week

The Licensing International Expo wrapped Thursday. The annual expo, held for over 35 years, drew 16,000 people to Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“Licensing Expo brings together the most influential brand owners, manufacturers and retailers,” Steven Ekstract, brand director of organizer UBM’s Global Licensing Group, said in a statement.

The goal of the expo: connect those three groups to produce items like slot machines themed around beloved movies and TV shows.

Panels at the show discussed topics ranging from marketing nostalgic icons like Steve McQueen to a younger crowd, to negotiating royalty rates and dealing with counterfeiters.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at (702) 383-4602 or wmillward @reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter