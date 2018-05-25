Pokemon, Angry Birds star at Las Vegas Strip expo — PHOTOS

One of the more eclectic trade shows in Las Vegas brought the likes of Pokemon, Angry Birds and dinosaurs to the Las Vegas Strip this week
The Licensing International Expo wrapped Thursday. The annual expo, held for over 35 years, drew 16,000 people to Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
“Licensing Expo brings together the most influential brand owners, manufacturers and retailers,” Steven Ekstract, brand director of organizer UBM’s Global Licensing Group, said in a statement.
The goal of the expo: connect those three groups to produce items like slot machines themed around beloved movies and TV shows.
Panels at the show discussed topics ranging from marketing nostalgic icons like Steve McQueen to a younger crowd, to negotiating royalty rates and dealing with counterfeiters.
