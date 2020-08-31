Port of Subs holding job fairs in Las Vegas

Port of Subs announced it will host two job fairs this week and next to fill multiple manager, assistant manager and team member positions in its 32 Las Vegas area shops.

Friday’s fair will run 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at the Port of Subs at 7920 W. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas.

The fair on Sept. 10 also will run 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Port of Subs at 9255 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas.

Interviews will be held on site and applicants will receive a small combo meal. No previous experience is required and training will be provided.