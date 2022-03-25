Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage

A power surge caused widespread Cox internet outages in Las Vegas Friday morning after construction equipment hit a power line.

Cox is reporting an outage in Las Vegas Friday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A power surge caused widespread Cox internet outages in Las Vegas Friday morning after construction equipment hit a power line.

Cox spokesperson Susie Black-Manriquez said a power surge sometime Friday morning caused modems to automatically reset, leaving many struggling to get back online.

“It may take some time for each cable modem to re-establish connectivity,” she said.

NV Energy said in a statement that a backhoe struck a power line, causing the brief outage.

Online reports from residents showed widespread internet outages across the valley around 8 a.m. Two hours later, Black-Manriquez said most modems were back online.

A similar surge was reported at the Clark County and Juvenile detention centers Friday morning, but NV Energy’s outage map showed only a dozen people were without power around 8 a.m. Friday.

By 10 a.m., six Las Vegas customers were still without power.

It remained unclear how many customers were affected.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.