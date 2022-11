The customer matched five of five numbers on Saturday night.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A customer at The Lotto Store in Primm won a portion of the Fantasy 5 California State Lottery on Saturday.

The individual who matched five of five numbers won $38,224. The winning numbers were 18, 25, 29, 33 and 35.

Mega Millions has risen to $305 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. EST.