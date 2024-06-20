Prominent Las Vegas office park put into court-ordered receivership

The Hughes Center has been put into a court ordered receivership after an investment firm stopped paying a loan on the property in 2023.

The Hughes Center, one of Las Vegas’ most prominent office parks, is in court-ordered receivership after its owner defaulted on its loan.

Clark County Judge Susan Johnson ordered on May 31 that the 68-acre office park next to the Las Vegas Strip will enter into a receivership that will be managed by Logic Commercial Real Estate.

The Hughes Center has faced a cloudy future since last year when the New York-based investment firm Blackstone stopped making payments on a $325 million loan. Court documents indicate the loan was due in September and wasn’t fully paid and as a result Wells Fargo filed the motion for the Hughes Center to be put into receivership.

Logic is now charged with recovering the remaining funds from Blackstone.

The Hughes Center used to be one of the premier business addresses in Las Vegas but has seen a decline in occupancy in recent years as more companies looked to have space away from the traffic of the Strip and as more high quality office space has been constructed around the 215 Beltway.

The future of the office property is still unclear as Logic Commercial Real Estate declined to comment for this story. Blackstone and Wells Fargo didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

