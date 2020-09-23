Real estate giant building warehouse near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Harsch Investment Properties has started building Tropical Speedway Commerce Center, a 150,000-square-foot industrial building in North Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Ebeling Communications)

An Oregon real estate giant has started building a warehouse near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harsch Investment Properties broke ground this month on Tropical Speedway Commerce Center, a 150,000-square-foot industrial building in North Las Vegas.

It expects to finish the project, at the northeast corner of Tropical Parkway and Beesley Drive, in the second quarter of 2021, the developer said in a news release.

Harsch, based in Portland, Oregon, said the project brings its Southern Nevada holdings to more than 10.5 million square feet.

Overall, the firm, led by president Jordan Schnitzer, said it owns and operates 27 million square feet of real estate in the Western U.S.

