Report: Forever 21 parent company might look at bankruptcy

The fashion retailer has four locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Forever 21 in Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas takes up 126,000 square feet of retail space. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The parent company of clothing store Forever 21, which has four locations in the Las Vegas Valley, could be headed toward a bankruptcy filing, according to a published report.

Bloomberg reports that the fashion retailer’s cash is dwindling and turnaround options shrink, according to its sources.

Part of the reorganization plans would likely be closing underperforming stores, the report said.

Founded in 1984, Forever 21 has stores at Meadows Mall (4300 Meadows Lane), Fashion Show Mall (3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South), Summerlin (1990 S. Pavilion Center Drive) and Galleria at Sunset (1300 W. Sunset Road).

