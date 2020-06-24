Resorts World gives sneak peek at guest rooms, lobby

Resorts World released design plans for its Hilton and Conrad guest rooms.

A rendering of the Hilton lobby at Resorts World. (Courtesy, Resorts World)

Resorts World is offering a sneak peek at its guest rooms and lobby, set to open next summer.

On Wednesday, the 3,500-room megaresort, owned by Malaysia-based Genting Group, released design plans for its Hilton and Conrad guest rooms. In February, Resorts World announced that it had partnered with Hilton to connect three of its premium brands — Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad — to the $4.3 billion property.

Resorts World will have a Hilton tower and a Conrad tower, as well as a dedicated porte cochere, where Hilton guests can check in.

According to a Wednesday news release, Resorts World and Hilton have partnered on the overall design concepts, guest experience and service for each guest room.

The 550-square-foot Conrad premium king and queen rooms were designed by West Hollywood, California-based KNA Designs. Each has a bright color scheme with a “theme of fluidity” that is shown through wave-patterned carpeting and drapery, according to the statement.

The entry foyer has a wardrobe and private bar accented with gold geometric details. Each room includes an LED TV floating above a cabinet. Bathrooms include a glass walk-in rain shower with a stone bench and an LED mirror.

Fluidity in artwork

Art pieces commissioned for the property were inspired by the Chinese “Water Sleeve Dance,” which “emphasizes the fluidity and versatility of line in color in space,” according to the statement. The collection will be in guest rooms and throughout the Conrad hotel’s public areas.

The Hilton Las Vegas 400-square-foot deluxe king and queen rooms were designed by interior architectural design firm Wilson & Associates with a “global traveler in mind,” the release reads.

The primary color palette contains deep blues, gold and neutral creams, as well as textiles dotted with geometric patterns and statement artwork.

Each room includes a sitting area with a view of the Strip, an LED TV, mini bar and millwork wardrobes. Bathrooms include a walk-in glass shower, LED vanity mirror and custom vanity.

Resorts World will also offer a variety of luxury suites from all three Hilton brands, which include “ultra-luxe” accommodations through the LXR brand.

Additional details about the luxury sweets, online reservations and booking information will be announced in the coming months, the company said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.