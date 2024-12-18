RJ promotes Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Lipman to senior vice president

Lipman will continue to oversee the media company’s legal matters while having increased involvement in business decisions and human resources.

Residents of complex that needed emergency fix will have to pay over $8K each

From a casino implosion to major fines, here are the top Las Vegas gaming headlines of 2024

What you need to know about Las Vegas’ children’s museum

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Lipman to senior vice president for legal and employment affairs.

Lipman’s promotion takes effect immediately. He will continue to serve as chief legal officer, overseeing the media company’s legal matters. In his new role, Lipman will have increased involvement in business decisions, employee programs and human resources.

“Ben goes the distance to ensure the RJ remains a trusted news source that delivers and protects the integrity of a superior product such as ours,” Review-Journal Publisher J. Keith Moyer said. “News reporting has become akin to a contact sport, as reporters are under constant siege fighting government agencies over access to public information and challenges to the public’s right to know.”

Lipman has worked for the RJ since 2019 and has been chief legal officer since 2022. Since then, he has been a clearinghouse for all RJ legal matters on the journalism and business sides, while also overseeing matters affecting employees in all departments, including safety and security.

“I quickly realized just how multi-faceted and unique this city’s oldest and most thriving media company is,” Lipman said. “I’m incredibly proud to represent an organization that prides itself on the importance of news to the community it serves, and I’m proud to work alongside journalists and non-news staffers who strive for excellence each and every day.”

Lipman is a St. Louis, Missouri, native. He received his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He previously worked for law firm Lewis Rice LLC. While at Lewis Rice, Lipman worked closely with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other media organizations.

Lipman was recognized as a Best Lawyer in America for First Amendment litigation. Additionally, Lipman was an adjunct law professor at Washington University, and he co-authored the Missouri Media Law Handbook.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.