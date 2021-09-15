RTC seeking bus drivers to avoid service delays
Keolis Transit, the RTC’s service contractor, will host a job fair on Friday. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary.
Since the start of the month, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has cautioned riders of service delays because of a driver shortage.
The delays coincided with the restoration of weekday service that had been reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Keolis Transit, the RTC’s service contractor, will host a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RTC service yard, 5165 W. Sunset Road, according to a news release.
Interviews and offers will be made onsite for qualified applicants; minimum qualification is a three-year driving record. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary.
Successful applicants will receive paid training and a $2,500 signing bonus.
Interested applicants can fill out a form at www.keolisNA.com/LasVegas-Careers.
The RTC also is hiring for several positions. Job seekers can look at open positions at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rtc.
