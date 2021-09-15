RTC seeking bus drivers to avoid service delays

Keolis Transit, the RTC’s service contractor, will host a job fair on Friday. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary.

A sign explains service delays Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave. in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Since the start of the month, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has cautioned riders of service delays because of a driver shortage.

The delays coincided with the restoration of weekday service that had been reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Keolis Transit, the RTC’s service contractor, will host a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RTC service yard, 5165 W. Sunset Road, according to a news release.

Interviews and offers will be made onsite for qualified applicants; minimum qualification is a three-year driving record. No previous bus or commercial driving experience is necessary.

Successful applicants will receive paid training and a $2,500 signing bonus.

Interested applicants can fill out a form at www.keolisNA.com/LasVegas-Careers.

The RTC also is hiring for several positions. Job seekers can look at open positions at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rtc.

