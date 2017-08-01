Rumors on next iPhone emerge as Apple stock soars

Apple said Tuesday that it’s in good shape as it heads into the fall, when the firm is expected to release its next models of its iconic smartphone. That includes a rumored 10th-anniversary edition with an all-new design and a price tag that could top $1,000.

Shoppers take advantage of a mild afternoon to shop at the Apple Summerlin store at Downtown Summerlin shopping center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Apple Inc. said that it’s in good shape as it heads into the fall when the company is expected to release its next models of its trail-blazing smartphone.

That includes a rumored 10th-anniversary edition of the smartphone — an “iPhone 8” or “iPhone X” — with an all-new design and a price that could top $1,000.

The news was announced Tuesday in a quarterly earnings report.

It would have taken a pretty big miss to refocus analysts’ attention on anything but the new phone.

But investors seemed pleasantly surprised by the results. In the minutes after the report, shares rose sharply — more than 5 percent from its closing price of $150.05.

The tech giant beat expectations for both revenue and profit, reporting earnings per share of $1.67 on $45.4 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.57 per share on $44.9 billion in revenue.

The company also reported that it sold 41 million iPhones, up slightly from the same period last year when sales hit 40.4 million — a welcome increase, as analysts and others have noted a sales drop-off for iPhones as consumer wait for the next big thing.

Analysts were closely eyeing Apple’s projections for the next quarter to try to determine how the company is thinking about its short-term future. The company said it expects to make between $49 billion and $52 billion in its next, crucial sales quarter.

Lower guidance for revenue in the fourth quarter — below $49 billion — could have indicated that Apple would delay all of its models or cut the prices of the LCD phones, UBS analysts Steve Milunovich and Benjamin Wilson said in an investor’s note ahead of the report.

Experts say Apple’s future depends a lot on this next generation of iPhones, as the smartphone industry faces slower growth and higher competition. Sales of the iPhone have been somewhat disappointing for several quarters, as consumers save for the new, redesigned model.

“Investor focus over the next two quarters should be on the iPhone 8 cycle,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors earlier this month.

In a survey of potential iPhone buyers, analysts at UBS found the greatest level of interest was focused in the high-end model, noting that respondents were more interested in the “iPhone 8” than they have been in Apple’s last two iPhone generations.

If it takes Apple too long to get its phones to customers, it could hurt its performance in the all-important holiday season. Apple’s chief rival, Samsung, just reported record-breaking profits despite a tough year when it suffered the recall of its Note 7 smartphone. Much of Samsung’s success comes from its business selling smartphone components to other manufacturers, including Apple.

And Samsung is already generating good buzz about its upcoming Note 8, due to debut later this month.

Any disruption of iPhone sales could be damaging to Apple, which has counted on strong smartphone sales to weather problems in the past. Now the company faces slowing demand, including in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. This quarter, China sales totaled $8 billion — slightly under expectations for $8.57 billion. Some analysts have pointed to China’s market as a possible reason Apple capitulated to Chinese government demands earlier this week to stop distributing apps that iPhone users downloaded to avoid government censorship.

The lion’s share of the company’s money is still tied to the iPhone, which accounts for nearly 55 percent of its sales revenue.