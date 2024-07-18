Sam’s Club member discovers a hidden perk that shocks customers

Sam’s Club has a hidden perk that its members recently discovered, which could finally give it an edge over Costco.

Even though Walmart’s Sam’s Club is one of the top warehouse clubs in the country, it still wanes in popularity when compared to its top competitor Costco . Sam’s Club currently has an estimated market share of about 31 percent compared to Costco’s 61 percent, and it has roughly 69 million members, while Costco has about 132 million.

Even though Sam’s Club comes second to Costco, it does however have a hidden perk that its members recently discovered, which could finally give it an edge over one of its main competitors.

In a new TikTok video, which has so far amassed over 300,000 views, a user named Marie revealed that Sam’s Club members should stop going to gas stations to fix their flat tires.

“I don’t know if everyone else is aware of this, but if you have a Sam’s Club membership, any type, the basic membership is totally fine, and you have a flat tire, or tire that’s like losing air on a regular basis, and then you just keep going to the gas station every few days to refill it, don’t do that anymore,” said Marie in the video.

Marie then revealed that Sam’s Club actually fixes flat tires for free, regardless of whether you bought the tires from the club or not.

“I had a nail in my tire,” said Marie. “They fixed it while I waited 45 minutes, absolutely free, $0 due.”

Sam’s Club’s website states that members have lifetime tire repair with their membership, regardless of where their tires were purchased. This includes “wheel removal, tire inspection and damage analysis, repair (if repairable), mounting, air pressure adjusted to placard pressure, balancing, new valve stem (if applicable), and wheel installation,” which are all free services, according to its website.

The club will even check your car battery for free. It can also install wiper blades at no charge, but the blades must be purchased from Sam’s Club.

Many TikTok users took to the comment section under Marie’s video to express shock at discovering the hidden perk.

“This is probably the most useful video I have seen all day,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I’m soo glad you told me this because I have a tire that needs a patch!!” wrote another TikToker.

“You can leave your car while you shop too,” stated a user.

Costco currently offers a number of tire services for its members free of charge, but the tires must have been purchased from Costco.

The revelation of Sam’s Club’s automotive benefits comes after it was scrutinized by its Plus members last week for revoking a major perk.

The warehouse club announced that Plus members will no longer have access to free shipping for online orders under $50, and that it will only offer it for “qualifying orders of $50 or more.” The change is set to take effect on Aug. 19, and many Plus members aren’t happy.

Some members took to social media to express their outrage and even threatened to end their membership due to the change.

Costco also made a controversial move last week after it announced that it was raising its Gold Star annual membership fee by $5 and its Executive membership by $10, starting on Sept. 1.

This is the first price hike it has made in seven years. The price increase would make its Executive membership $130 a year and its Gold Star membership $65 a year.

Sam’s Club’s Basic membership is $50 annually, and its Plus membership is $110 yearly.