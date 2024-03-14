Single serve apple-walnut salad product recalled

Some of the nearly 20,000 pounds of product was delivered to Smith’s/Kroger stories in Nevada.

The ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024. They were produced by Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, Calif. (Taylor Farms)

Nearly 20,000 pounds of a single-serve salad are being recalled by a California firm due to misbranding and undeclared wheat allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024. They were produced by Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, Calif.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34013” below the use by date and lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

