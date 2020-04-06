66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Business

Small businesses adapting with hand sanitizer, bartering, online shopping

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2020 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2020 - 12:43 pm

One cafe is bartering flowers for coffee beans. A bookseller is hand-packing online orders and delivering them curbside. And an aromatherapy maker has started formulating and selling hand sanitizer.

At a time when the new coronavirus threatens not only public health and safety, but the livelihoods of small-business owners, Las Vegas entrepreneurs are adapting or completely upending their business models to continue serving their communities. In turn, they hope locals will continue to support them too.

“We need as many small businesses open as possible,” says Kenneth Evans, president of the Urban Chamber of Commerce. “Whatever we can do to get them through this and support them, we will help ourselves in the long term.”

Evans notes that in addition to employing hundreds of thousands of workers, Nevada’s small businesses support the community in myriad ways.

Charities, youth sports teams and community-based groups often turn to small businesses for support and sponsorships. And, he says, small businesses play an integral role in the political process, supporting candidates both financially and through volunteer efforts.

Evans has taken to ordering curbside at local restaurants on his lunch breaks and posting about it on social media.

“It puts them in a position where they can keep staff employed and provide a service for people who make the occasional trip outside,” he explains. “Anytime we can share on social media, that’s exposure for the business.”

Stephen Miller, a professor in the economics department at UNLV, says it is up to the federal government to hold the economy together during this crisis.

“The government is providing loans that are forgivable, which makes it a grant if they keep employees on the payroll,” he says. “There is no way locals can come up with the support the federal government can provide.”

Several nonessential small businesses in Nevada are shut down for the time being and are counting on a confluence of federal assistance, savings and a speedy recovery to sustain themselves.

But many businesses have adapted or pivoted to alternate means of community support to remain operational.

While Fergusons Downtown, which celebrated its grand opening in December, has needed to close its gate, it has adapted its popular Market in the Alley event to online. Last month’s virtual event invited viewers to shop from 20 small vendors.

“When you spend $100 locally, $68 stays in the local economy, versus about $13-16 when you buy from a big retailer,” Marketing Director Kelly Bennett says. “It’s more important than ever to keep that money local.”

Michael Buckham, who owns Mike’s Recovery at Fergusons Downtown, has expanded his soap and aromatherapy business to include a newly developed hand sanitizer made with ethyl alcohol and essential oil.

The Writer’s Block bookstore transformed overnight to an online retailer.

“I’m extremely worried about what the retail landscape will look like when this is over,” co-owner Drew Cohen says. “I feel like big tech companies will really benefit and a lot of small businesses may go under, allowing for more consolidation. It’s crucial to spread dollars around right now.”

Elena Ledoux, who owns Superb Maid, is allowing customers to hire her employees to shop for groceries for them.

“I have customers who are stuck at home and afraid to go outside,” Ledoux says. “I have staff available who are well-trained on hygiene and have masks and gloves. It gives my staff jobs and is very much embraced by clients.”

Juanny Romero, owner of Sunrise Coffee and Mothership Coffee, still offers drive-thru, delivery and walk-up service. But she has also started accepting trades, like exchanging coffee beans with Flora Couture, which offered her 60 long-stem roses.

“I am a creator of community,” Romero says. “We support that by staying open. If you can make something, if you can bake bread, we’ll barter coffee.”

Romero has lost 90 percent of business at her downtown location. But she hopes that by staying open and cutting down her own salary, she will be able to hire back the employees she needed to lay off.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3835. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
2
LETTER: Stay at home ‘guidance’ isn’t cutting it in Las Vegas
LETTER: Stay at home ‘guidance’ isn’t cutting it in Las Vegas
3
Nevada sees 94 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,836
Nevada sees 94 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,836
4
Windy conditions in Las Vegas come before rain, thunderstorms
Windy conditions in Las Vegas come before rain, thunderstorms
5
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST