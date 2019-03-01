Smith’s grocery stores to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Workers from Redd Roofing of Ogden, Utah put final touches on the storefront of the new 125,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Kroger’s ban on Visa credit cards has reached Smith’s Food & Drug stores in Nevada.

According to USA Today, Kroger banned Visa credit cards at its California stores in August to save on fees paid to process the credit card purchases. The company has expanded the ban to 250 Smith’s supermarkets in seven states.

Smith’s stores in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana will no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3.

Smith’s stores will continue to accept Visa debit cards as well as MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards, USA Today notes.

