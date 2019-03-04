Southwest Airlines to begin service to Hawaii this month

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines plans to begin long-delayed service to Hawaii on March 17 with a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu.

An airline spokesman said Monday the flight was already sold out.

The airline begins flights to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui on April 7. Eventually it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

The Dallas company plans to start daily inter-island hops between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 and between Honolulu and Onizuka International Airport on Hawaii Island on May 12.

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that began late last year.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told the Review-Journal last month that Hawaii was the carrier’s top priority.

“We’re going to go very focused into Hawaii,” Kelly said. “We want to ramp up and be relevant rather quickly.”

With the nonstop service originating from four cities in neighboring California, Kelly said Southern Nevada would see an impact from the service as well.

“You’ll (Las Vegas) have great access,” he said. “We’ll definitely have Hawaiians taking advantage of access to Las Vegas.”

With Southwest’s initial Hawaiian flights almost ready to go, the next destination the carrier could originate nonstop flights to the islands from could be Las Vegas.

Southwest began using the Boeing 737 Max 7 planes this year, allowing the airline to fly farther than before, which could open up the Vegas-to-Hawaii flights as soon as 2020, Kelly said.

“It’s (Las Vegas) strong, stable and we’re going to look for opportunities to grow,” he said. “It’s (737 Max 7 planes) something we’re thinking about for Las Vegas and maybe for Hawaii.”

The Review-Journal contributed to this report.