Spencer Fane law firm to host a grand opening

(Thinkstock)

Almost a year after starting a Las Vegas area office, the Spencer Fane law firm will host a grand opening Thursday.

The firm opened in May 2017.

Spencer Fane’s lawyers focus on business services including commercial litigation, real estate and construction matters.

The event is 5-8 p.m. in the lobby of the Bank of America Plaza downtown near the intersection of Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue.

