Target hiring 90 for Las Vegas Strip store

The hiring event will be at the Flamingo Target at 4001 S. Maryland Parkway on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target announced plans in August 2018 to open a 20,000-square-foot store on the Las Vegas Strip in 2020. (Target)

Target is looking to hire 90 people for its first small-format Las Vegas Strip store that is set to open this spring.

Target’s new Las Vegas Showcase store will be at 3767 Las Vegas Blvd., the location of the former Smith & Wollensky building and just north of the MGM Grand.

The 20,000-square-foot store will sell essentials, beauty products, tourist merchandise, apparel and grab-and-go food and beverages. The new facility is part of Target’s larger mission to build in areas traditional-sized stores may not fit; the company has been opening more small-format stores in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses.

The Minnesota-based company offers tuition and GED reimbursement as well as market-competitive wages, according to a press release.

Those interested can apply at Target.com/careers ahead of the job fair. The job fair also welcomes walk-ins.

