The Ladder: Cassidy Wilson joins Southern Nevada Home Builders Association

The construction industry has a new representative in the Legislature.

Cassidy Wilson has joined the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association as its Government Affairs and Community Relations Analyst. She will attend local and state meetings, aid in expanding the industry’s workforce, and spread the message of HomeAid Southern Nevada.

“We are excited to have Cassidy on board and I know she will make a great addition to the team. This new role is essential in aiding our government affairs efforts and highlighting the good our members do in the community,” said Nat Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

The Guinn Center added Kenneth J. Retzl as director of education policy to its research team. Retzl comes to the Guinn Center from the Clark County School District, where he was a member of the research department and then director of Research, Accountability, and Data Services.

Rasheeda Senger was recently named public relations coordinator for Imagine Communications. Senger previously worked for the National League of Cities as senior associate in strategic partnerships as well as with the United Services Organization in Afghanistan as an event manager and volunteer coordinator.

Colliers International promoted Keith Cubba to Senior Vice President. Cubba will lead strategy and growth for the Las Vegas office and oversee some of the company’s largest transactions in the local commercial real estate market.

Former Assistant United States Attorney Frank Coumou has joined De Castroverde Law Group in its expanding criminal law department. Coumou has handled high-profile cases that have been featured in television shows including Dateline NBC’s “Vegas Homicide: Four Shots Fired,” History Channel’s “Dead Reckoning: Buttons and Bugs,” and Investigation Discovery’s “Snapped: Brookey Lee West.

Nevada State Bank named Ryan D. Ashley senior vice president/chief financial officer. He will report directly to Terry Shirey, Nevada State Bank president and CEO.

