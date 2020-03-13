The Ladder: Changes at the top for Nevada Magazine

Megg Mueller, Nevada Magazine ’s managing editor, will step into the new role of executive editor this month.

Megg Mueller (Nevada Magazine)

Shelby Dahl (Hutchison & Steffen)

Rick Arpin (KPMG)

Michael Dakduk (The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification)

Clockwise, from top left, Nicole Stephens, Dr. K. Saad Jahangir, William Jordan, Christine Martinez and Amy Hale. (OptumCare Cancer Care)

Christine (Bekes) Hess (The Nevada Housing Coalition)

Megg Mueller, Nevada Magazine’s managing editor, will step into the new role of executive editor this month. She assumed leadership of the publication after the March 6 retirement of publisher Janet Geary, who ran the magazine for the past 12 years. Nevada Magazine, which dates back to the 1930s, is a division of the Nevada Division of Tourism, part of the Nevada Division of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

“Megg’s enthusiasm for Nevada, along with her strong skills as a collaborator and editor make her the right person to lead Nevada Magazine into the future,” Brenda Scolari, NDTCA director, said.

Mueller has been with Nevada Magazine since April 2014, in the role of managing editor. Born and raised in Reno, Nevada, she began her career in journalist in 1993. Mueller has worked for national and regional newspapers, book publishers, travel websites and magazines, but says that taking the helm of Nevada Magazine is the culmination of her desire to share her love of her home state with the world.

Hutchison & Steffen hired Shelby Dahl as an associate attorney in its Las Vegas office. Dahl practices primarily in the areas of business law and commercial litigation, including contract disputes and intellectual property.

KPMG announced Rick Arpin has been named managing partner of KPMG’s Las Vegas office and is now responsible for its strategic direction and market growth.

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, the nonprofit certifying body for the cleaning, inspection and restoration industries, appointed Michael Dakduk president and chief executive officer. Dakduk was previously executive vice president and director of government relations at Career Education Colleges and Universities, a national organization serving postsecondary career education schools, staff and students.

OptumCare Cancer Care has completed its Las Vegas cancer research office and hired two new health care professionals to staff it. Christine Martinez has been brought on as a clinical research coordinator, and Nicole Stephens has been hired as a research regulatory coordinator. The research office is led by Dr. K. Saad Jahangir, who is the director of OptumCare Cancer Care research in Las Vegas. William Jordan is the director of research operations, and Amy Hale is the clinical research pharmacist.

The Nevada Housing Coalition Board of Directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit. Founded in 2019, the Nevada Housing Coalition’s mission is to create sustainable solutions through community awareness, capacity building, and advocacy to ensure housing options for all Nevadans.

