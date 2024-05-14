Construction starts on Vegas’ Evel Knievel Museum

Plans to relocate the museum to Las Vegas from Topeka, Kansas was first announced in 2021.

Rendering of the new Evel Knievel Museum at Mission Linen building. (Dapper Companies)

In this Aug. 20, 1974 file photo daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel poses at the open-air Canadian national exhibition stadium in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Construction has begun on the new home of The Evel Knievel Museum in Las Vegas, moving from its previous location in Topeka, Kansas.

Dapper Companies has broken ground on the 32,000-square-foot Mission Linen building, which is at 1001 S. First St. in downtown. The building also will house Mothership Coffee Roasters and a heavy metal themed pizza parlour.

No timeline was given for construction completion or the cost of development.

“I can’t think of a better place to display the legacy of Evel Knievel than Las Vegas,” said Kelly Knievel, son of Evel Knievel. “With guts, charisma and showmanship, he built himself a legacy that’s still going strong 50 years after that crash at Caesars Palace. We’ve got all of my dad’s memorabilia, plus the latest and greatest razzmatazz, fitting for the ‘King of the Daredevils’.”

Plans to move the museum to Las Vegas were first announced in 2021.

Mike Patterson, the co-founder and principal of the museum, said it first opened in Topeka in 2017.

According to the museum’s website, it was created to compile and preserve authentic Evel Knievel artifacts, documents and photographs for future generations, educating them on the cultural impact Evel had on a generation of fans in the 1970s.

“It has garnered numerous prestigious awards over the years,” Patterson said. “The accolades caught the attention of J. Dapper, inspiring him to make it his mission to create a space for the attraction to move from Topeka to Las Vegas.”

Dapper Companies has a number of projects in the works in downtown Las Vegas, including finalizing the renovations taking place at the previous site of the Nevada Savings and Loan Association Building, which is a block away from Fremont Street.

In March 2021, Dapper purchased the Huntridge Theater for $4 million, and the company’s total investment portfolio in the downtown area includes $25 million worth of real estate over six properties.

