Evel Knievel Museum moving to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2021 - 5:27 pm
 
(Evel Knievel Museum website)
The Evel Knievel Museum is moving to Las Vegas.

Developer J Dapper said Monday that it is teaming with landlord Jonathan Kermani to bring the museum, currently in Topeka, Kansas, to the Las Vegas Arts District at 1001 S. 1st St.

A restaurant is also planned for the museum campus.

According to the museum’s website, it was created to compile and preserve authentic Evel Knievel artifacts, documents and photographs for future generations educating them on the cultural impact Evel had on a generation of fans in the 1970s.

The museum opened in June 2017.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

