Evel Knievel Museum moving to Las Vegas

A restaurant is also planned for the museum campus.

The Evel Knievel Museum is moving to Las Vegas.

Developer J Dapper said Monday that it is teaming with landlord Jonathan Kermani to bring the museum, currently in Topeka, Kansas, to the Las Vegas Arts District at 1001 S. 1st St.

According to the museum’s website, it was created to compile and preserve authentic Evel Knievel artifacts, documents and photographs for future generations educating them on the cultural impact Evel had on a generation of fans in the 1970s.

The museum opened in June 2017.

