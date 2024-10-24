Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on a passing attempt during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SPORTS

UNLV vs. Boise State

UNLV’s magical football season continues as the Rebels host Boise State in their homecoming game. It’s such a big matchup, additional seating and parking places are being opened up at Allegiant Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $38; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Feed me, Seymour! Go down on skid row and hang out with musical theater’s favorite man-eating plant as Signature Productions presents “Little Shop of Horrors.” See the cult classic musical at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through Nov. 23, in the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Tickets start at $25; signatureproductions.net.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Maxwell

Once branded the “Marvin Gaye of the ’90s,” Maxwell broke out as a big-voiced boheme on his 1996 debut, “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite,” which made him a star and helped catalyze the neo-soul movement. Decades later, he’s still setting hearts ablaze with his equally carnal and contemplative songbook. See Maxwell at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Cypress Hill

When Cypress Hill emerged in the early ’90s, their Latin-influenced hip-hop was as grim as crime scene photos and possessed a similarly lethal realism. Though they frequently light up, they’ve never really lightened up. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $65; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Raiders will host their bitter rivals the Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available on resale sites. Taylor Swift probably won’t be there, considering she’ll be playing the third of her three shows at the Superdome in New Orleans that night. But you can get your Swift fix with “Taylor Shines — The Laser Spectacular” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Sonidos de Todo Bien

On Saturday, Todo Bien bar at UnCommons is presenting its inaugural Sonidos de Todo Bien musical event in The Quad of the development. DJ Tim Tones plays from 6 to 8 p.m. A set from Marko, guitarist of the band Khruangbin, begins at 8 p.m. The musical event is free. Todo Bien will be selling its tiki drinks and other beverages.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Neon Block Party

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, will present its first Neon Block Party. The event features STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities for youth (and adults), along with food trucks, live entertainment, a Discovery Guide scavenger-style hunt and more. Tickets are $5 in advance for those 7 and older, $6 at the door; children 6 and younger are free.; neonmuseum.org. Purchase link is STEAM Saturdays.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Coco’

Just in time for Día de los Muertos, the UNLV Performing Arts Center is hosting a screening of the animated movie “Coco” with the music played live on stage by the Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. The 20-member orchestra fuses pre-Hispanic instruments, such as the huehuetl and ocarina, with instruments from the colonial and modern eras. Experience it all at 8 p.m. Saturday in Artemus Ham Concert Hall. Tickets start at $20; mpv.tickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

NIGHTLIFE

Halloween parties

On Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight, spirits meet spirits as The Underground speakeasy at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., presents a party with craft cocktails, a costume contest and ghostly vibes. Coco Rigbye and The Sidecars take the stage at 8 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, folks are invited to don disco costumes and receive a surprise treat on the decked-out disco ball terrace at Happy Camper in Fashion Show mall.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Bowling for Soup

“Sorry for Partyin’,” long-running Texas pop punk troupe Bowling for Soup confessed in the title to their seventh record, released in 2009, though they need not apologize: The band’s hook- and hangover-heavy catalog is about buoying bad days with good times. See them at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $52.60; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin