The Ladder: Nonprofit UNSHAKEABLE gets new CEO

Nonprofit UNSHAKEABLE — whose mission is to change the economics and future of women affected by sex trafficking, prostitution, addiction, domestic abuse, and trauma — named Bonnie Gilmour CEO.

“I am thrilled for Bonnie to join and lead UNSHAKEABLE,” said founder Debbie Isaacs. “UNSHAKEABLE was born from a desire to inspire, teach and empower women in recovery from sex trafficking, prostitution, addiction and domestic abuse. Bonnie is passionate about helping to change the trajectory of these women’s lives. Her appointment reflects UNSHAKEABLE’s ongoing commitment to expand our work and help women improve their lives and ultimately achieve financial independence.”

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts hired Daniel Neel as its vice president of development. Neel will oversee the strategic fundraising efforts, inclusive of a large endowment campaign and donor relations operations.

Western Elite, construction waste management and recycling company, promoted Trenton Busby to chief operating officer. Busby will oversee all of the company’s day-to-day operations.

Scott Edgeworth joined Opportunity Village as chief financial officer. Edgeworth will oversee all finance, compliance and accounting functions, as well as purchasing and information technology.

Nevada State College hired Berna Rhodes-Ford as general counsel.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance hired three new full-time team members. Chris Zunis, is the organization’s new vice president of economic development and will be responsible for facilitating, promoting and ensuring the attraction of new companies to Southern Nevada.

Nick Clason joined as an economic development analyst. Adam Porsborg is a public relations specialist.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada promoted Brandy Aguirre to vice president of retail, and promoted Nina Ridgeway to director of career services.

Marybel Batjer joined the Guinn Center board of directors.

