The Ladder: OtumCare Cancer adds 6 new physicians

OptumCare Cancer Care has announced the addition of six new physicians at its center, 2300 W. Charleston Blvd., to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas area.

They are Foluso Ogunleye, MD, a physician in medical oncology; Pamela Kurtzhals, MD, FACS, a breast surgeon in the breast care department; Carlos Araujo, MD, a physician in medical oncology; Tamara Komes, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, an advanced practice nurse; Rachael Taylor, MSN, APRN, an advanced practice nurse; and Janice Enriquez, APRN, an advanced practice nurse in the breast care department.

Complete Association Management Company LLC has named Alyssa Waters as the regional director for the homeowner association management company’s portfolio division.

As the regional director, she supervises CAMCO’s team of portfolio managers and administrative support. She will foster relationships with board members and others involved with the homeowner associations the company manages to assess her staff’s performance and ensure customer satisfaction as well as monitor the employees’ compliance with the company’s policies and procedures.

“Alyssa was recruited knowing her enthusiasm and dedication to the community management profession would be a good fit for the CAMCO culture,” said Christine Greengrass, vice president of Association Services. “She is an inspiration to her team and represents the best of the up-and-coming generation of leaders in our industry.”

