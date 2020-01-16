The Ladder: Rick Arpin joins Goodwill of Southern Nevada board

Rick Arpin was previously with MGM Resorts International and spearheaded the development and operation of T-Mobile Arena.

Rick Arpin (Goodwill of Southern Nevada; R. Marsh Starks/UNLV Photo Services)

Andrea Gandara (Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Puzey, Stein & Thompson)

Audrey Damonte (Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Puzey, Stein & Thompson)

John Savage (Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Puzey, Stein & Thompson)

Isabel Alvarado (City National Bank)

Ayesha Mehdi (Spencer Fane LLP)

A. Collins Hunsaker (Jeffrey Burr)

Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced the addition of Rick Arpin to its board of directors.

Arpin was previously with MGM Resorts International and spearheaded the development and operation of T-Mobile Arena.

Currently, Arpin serves as an executive with NRT Technology, a provider of financial services technology and other hardware and software products

to the gaming industry.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the UNLV Alumni Association and the Board of Friends of Las Vegas Academy.

Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Puzey, Stein & Thompson law firm announced the promotion of three attorneys to shareholders from its Las Vegas and Reno offices. Attorneys Andrea Gandara, Audrey Damonte and John Savage, joined the Firm’s board of shareholders, offering a broad range of experience in bankruptcy, commercial litigation, administrative law, estate planning, probate and tax law.

City National Bank announced that it hired Isabel Alvarado as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Green Valley banking office located at 8475 South Eastern Avenue and the corner of Wigwam Parkway. Alvarado replaces Scott Sellers who was promoted to Nevada’s Field Sales Manager.

McDonald Carano announced the promotion of attorneys Laura Jacobsen, Rory Kay and Amanda Perach to Partner.

Spencer Fane LLP announced the addition of partner Ayesha Mehdi to the Health Care practice group in the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Argentum Law, the sister law firm of full-scale communications firm Argentum Partners, has recently welcomed seasoned attorney Stacie Truesdell Michaels to its Las Vegas office. In Reno, Argentum Partners has also onboarded public affairs coordinator, Gabrielle Cirimele.

The Nevada State Apartment Association announced its newly elected board of directorsfor 2020, led by incoming NVSAA President Phyllis Garcia, a regional manager for Ovation Property Management: Troy Perkins, NVSAA vice president, with MG Properties in Northern Nevada; Lisa Lynes, NVSAA treasurer, with Cornerstone Residential; Debra Peterson, NVSAA primary vendor executive officer, with Apartments.com; Beckie Shudinis, NVSAA secondary vendor executive officer, with Burns Pest Elimination; Bret Homes, NVSAA immediate past president, with Advanced Management Group; and Eric Newmark, NVSAA legal counsel, with Karsaz Law.

Jeffrey Burr law firm announced the promotion of attorney A. Collins Hunsaker to director of estate planning.

