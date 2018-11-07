The Ladder: SLS Las Vegas welcomes new additions

Derek Amundson takes the helm of casino operations as vice president and Anthony Olheiser joins as vice president of food and beverage.

SLS Las Vegas welcomed new additions to its senior leadership team.





Derek Amundson takes the helm of casino operations as vice president and Anthony Olheiser joins as vice president of food and beverage.

“Derek and Anthony’s expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we move this property forward,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager for SLS Las Vegas.

Amundson was most recently vice president of table games at Excalibur, operated by MGM Resorts International, overseeing all table games operations, the race and sports book, keno and the poker room.

Olheiser is a veteran of the hospitality industry and was most recently the executive director for Park MGM, also operated by MGM Resorts International.

Jennifer Braster, founder and managing partner of Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law, has been appointed to the Nevada State Board of Oriental Medicine.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has announced the reappointment of Nevada State Contractors Board members Kent Lay and Jose “Joe” Hernandez for additional three-year terms, from Nov. 1, 2018 to Oct. 31, 2021. The Contractors Board comprises seven members, including six licensed contractors and one representative of the public.

Lyn Ramos has joined JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa as Senior Account Executive, specializing in association groups.

Intercoiffure, an organization in the hairdressing industry, elected Michael Boychuck of COLOR Salon at Caesars Palace to the board of directors.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance promoted Kylie Rowe to Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.