The Ladder: Steve Anderson new president of Steelman Partners

Steve Anderson became president of architectural company Steelman Partners, LLP Jan. 1. He has been a senior project designer at Steelman Partners since 1991.

Steve Anderson became president of architectural company Steelman Partners, LLP Jan. 1. He has been a senior project designer at Steelman Partners since 1991.

Anderson is a graduate of Phoenix Institute of Technology and has over 38 years of experience in interior and architectural design, and 27 years as a senior project designer. Steve spent eight years in interior design with Atlandia Design as project designer on many Golden Nugget and Mirage Resort projects.

Cushman & Wakefield announced the addition of Charles Van Geel as director, commercial leasing, based in the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Hugh Sinnock retired from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority effective Jan.11 as vice president of customer experience. He is now president of consulting company HKS Strategies, LLC, with emphasis on tradeshow, venue management, customer experience, and community relations.

Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP promoted Jordan Butler to partner in the firm’s litigation department. Butler is based in the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm, announced that Todd Richardson has been named director of construction.

Legacy Traditional Schools, a network of public, tuition-free charter schools in Nevada and Arizona, announced Victoria Welling will beprincipal of Legacy Traditional School – Southwest Las Vegas opening this fall.

MGM Resorts International announced that Chris Kelley will become the new president and chief operating officer of the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Ohio resort. The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park will be rebranded when MGM Resorts acquires the property, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2019. Kelley will assume his new role at Northfield Park upon closing of the acquisition and the completion of licensing requirements.

The Ladder appears Thursdays online and Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.