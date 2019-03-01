The Ladder: Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner new director of Nevada DETR

Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner (DETR)

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has a new director.

Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner will serve as a member of the Governor’s cabinet overseeing the daily operations of DETR which includes more than 1,000 staff members in multiple offices statewide.

“I am humbled to have been appointed by the Governor and look forward to my role as leader of this vital organization,” Tyler-Garner said in a statement.

DETR’s divisions include: the Employment Security Division, the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, the Rehabilitation Division, the Research and Analysis Bureau, and the Information Development and Processing division. The mission of the agency is to provide job training and placement, workforce services for people with disabilities, investigate claims of workplace discrimination, collect and analyze workforce related data, and support economic development efforts by improving the state’s workforce system.

Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit membership-based healthcare association, announced the appointment of Charles Perry to Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The PENTA Building Group, a commercial contractor, announced its most recent round of new hires within the company in Las Vegas. Greg Church, Steven Robles, Jose Mendez, Andrea Pollock, Ken Allred, and Erick Mata joined as a project engineers. Tracey Brown, Javier Payan and Hilal Shora joined as senior project engineers. Nick DeMember and Yessica Romero joined as safety managers. Dave Teator joined as a senior project manager. Mykii Liu joined as a help desk support engineer. Charles Gray was hired as a senior concrete engineer. Rhea Shoemaker joined as an assistant contract administrator. Ivan Sergeev was hired as the field payroll administrator. Jim Corpuz joined as the human resources generalist.

PENTA also announced its most recent round of promotions: Don Farnham is now senior superintendent. Katie Martinez is now a project accountant. Elango (EJ) Jeyapandian is now a senior project manager. Jeff MacCabewas promoted to senior VDC engineer. Jenny Moveis is now project controls manager. Jeff Walker is now a senior project manager.

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction management company, announced the promotion of Heather Gozdiskowski to project manager.

The Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine has announced Rita Vaswani as the newly appointed Chairman for the University’s campaign for the COM Breakthrough in Medicine! campaign. Vaswani will support Roseman’s College of Medicine’s mission of educating competent, caring and ethical physicians from diverse backgrounds, conducting biomedical, translational, and clinical research, and providing quality patient-centered care, education and service to our partner communities.

Easterseals Nevada, a healthcare and human services provider specializing in pediatric therapy and educational services, announced that Christine Zack has been named president and CEO.

